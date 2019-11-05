Trivendra Singh Rawat Forms 50 km-Long Human Chain Against Single-Use Plastic

Trivendra Singh Rawat stood along with students, employees, businessmen and others in the human chain

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took part in a human chain today to create awareness about the ill effects of single-use plastic among the masses.

The 50-kilometre long human chain included school students, employees, businessmen and social organizations. The human chain began from Miyanwala and concluded at the clock tower crossing through Mussoorie diversion, GMS road and Saharanpur road.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A 50-km-long human chain formed by students in Dehradun to spread awareness against the use of polythene. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also took part in the campaign. pic.twitter.com/WOeV2BgRda — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, ''Mann Ki Baat'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also spoke about the initiative during his Independence Day address and urged people to join the movement.

