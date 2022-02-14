Tear My Clothes, Put A Shoe Garland On Me But Vote For Me: BJP Leader In Uttarakhand

During the campaign, Sanjay Gupta became so emotional that he started crying in front of people (File)

On the last day of the election campaign on Friday, Haridwar BJP candidate Sanjay Gupta was seen pleading and begging for votes in front of the public saying 'tear my clothes, put a shoe garland on me but vote for me'.

During the campaign, Sanjay Gupta became so emotional that he started crying in front of people. He said, "Do not let anyone else reap the seeds I sowed. If you want to tear my clothes, put a shoe garland on my neck, go ahead. But do vote for me. Otherwise, God will not forgive you."

With folded hands, he begged people not to vote for other party candidates in the election. A video of the BJP candidate crying and begging for votes have gone viral on social media.

Sanjay Gupta is contesting from the Laksar assembly seat in Uttarakhand on a BJP ticket. He has been an MLA from the area twice. Election for 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand scheduled for tomorrow.