Uttar Pradesh's Ranipur Gets India's 53rd Tiger Reserve

"Happy to inform that Ranipur Tiger Reserve in UP has become 53rd tiger reserve of India," Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

Spread over 529.36 sq km (core area 230.32 sq km & buffer area 299.05 sq km), the new tiger reserve will strengthen our tiger conservation efforts. pic.twitter.com/6MiauZiR6M — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 31, 2022

"Spread over 529.36 sq km (core area 230.32 sq km and buffer area 299.05 sq km), the new tiger reserve will strengthen our tiger conservation efforts," the tweet said.

This is part of the central government's efforts toward tiger conservation in India.

