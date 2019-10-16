UP School Headmaster Suspended Over VHP's Complaint On Urdu Prayers

The headmaster has been suspended with immediate effect, the district magistrate said.

The headmaster of a government-run school in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) complained that he was making the students recite Urdu prayers.

Furkan Ali, the headmaster of Bisalpur Primary School, has contested his suspension, saying that students also recite "saraswati vandana" and "shakti humein dena data" (Hindu prayer songs).

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said the local VHP unit alleged that Mr Ali was forcing children, mostly belonging to the majority community, to recite the prayer which is recited at madrassas.

They said the prayer that was being recited was called "lab pe aati hai dua."

"They gave a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Saurabh Dubey demanding that orders be given for recital of 'saraswati vandana' in morning prayers," the district magistrate said.

The headmaster has been suspended with immediate effect, he said, adding that measures will be taken to ensure that "saraswati vandana" is recited in all schools.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Devendra Swarup has ordered an inquiry in this connection, the district magistrate said.

Mr Swarup said that Block Education Officer Upendra Kumar has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit his report in a week's time. "Further action will be taken on the result of the report," the BSA added.

The headmaster termed his suspension unjustified and alleged that some people are trying to give a communal colour to the matter.

He said the prayers were being conducted in the school since a long time and they included "saraswati vandana", besides the Urdu prayer.

Nobody has raised an objection over it but the VHP is politicising the issue, he alleged. Mr Ali said the truth will come out in the probe, if it is fair.

