Tigress Beaten To Death In UP, Villagers Make Video With "Commentary"

Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh: The tigress died of broken ribs and injuries to her body.

A disturbing two-minute video from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district shows an adult tigress being beaten to death with sticks by villagers this week.

The village is close to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, about 240 km from state capital Lucknow. The mobile video, shot by a resident of the Mataina village on Wednesday afternoon, captures the assault by the villagers and even has a background commentary by a witness who says they are assaulting the tigress because she had attacked and injured a villager in the morning.

The tigress was about 6 years old and she died of broken ribs and injuries to her body. The tigress was cremated after a post mortem. Local forest officials have registered an FIR against 31 identified villagers for the incident.

Reports suggest that a forest department team reached the spot right after the assault but angry villagers did not let the tigress be taken to hospital, till she died.

"A forest team did reach the spot but by that time, the tigress was in so much pain that even an attempt to tranquilize her would have added to her plight," Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Shrivastava said.

