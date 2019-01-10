Uttar Pradesh Officials On Alert After 17 Cases Of Swine Flu In A Week

Officials have been asked to carry out awareness programmes over HINI virus. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government has alerted all the districts in the state over the H1N1 swine flu virus after 17 cases were reported in one week, health officials said today.

A 46-year-old patient from Rae Bareli, who died on Wednesday, was among the recent victims of the flu.

Health officials have been asked to ensure that isolated wards are set up in hospitals for patients affected by H1N1.

The state government has also asked officials from the health department to make sure that awareness programmes are carried out to sensitise people about the disease and its symptoms.

Laboratory tests for swine flu are conducted in the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, SN Medical College in Agra, GSVM Medical College in Kanpur and BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur among other places in the state.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease which infects the wind pipe (respiratory tract) of pigs and gets transmitted to human beings. It results in nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restlessness.