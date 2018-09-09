Uttar Pradesh Minister Says SC/ST Law Being 'Misused', Demands Rollback

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar alleged the Act was being misused.

Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed on Sunday that the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was being "misused" and many innocent people framed, and said the Supreme Court verdict putting safeguards against arrest under the law was justified.

Talking to reporters in Varanasi, he said the court decision was in the interest of a large section of people.

The Supreme Court, in its March 20 order on rampant misuse of the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, held that there shall be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law. It had also passed a slew of directions and said a public servant can be arrested in cases lodged under the law only after prior approval by the competent authority.

However, the law was amended in August to overturn the top court order.

Mr Rajbhar demanded that the government re-think the matter.

The minister for backward classes welfare and disabled people development in Uttar Pradesh said even the Constitution's architect BR Ambedkar had advocated for only punishing the guilty through this act.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said when relatives of senior leaders get framed under the law, they will understand how its misuse can lead to the devastation of a family.

