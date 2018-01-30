Uttar Pradesh Minister Orders Salary Cut For Employees With Poor Attendance "After the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, our main endeavour was to change the work culture and attitude and replace it with a healthy one," the minister said.

Perturbed over late arrival and absence of departmental employees, Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi today said that one-day salary of employees found absent will be deducted.



"After the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, our main endeavour was to change the work culture and attitude and replace it with a healthy one," the minister said.



"Prior to this, I had conducted a surprise inspection some months ago. I thought that the situation would have improved, as there was a gap. Though there has been some improvement, some people are still repeat offenders and were found absent today. Details are being analysed and one-day salary of employees found absent will be deducted," he said.



Mr Shahi was talking to reporters after conducting a surprise inspection at Krishi Nideshalaya in Lucknow. He said that an explanation in this regard would also be sought from in-charge officers of the absent employees.



"Last time, on the request of the employees union, we had adjusted the absence of the employees with the holidays, so that there is no pay cut. I accepted it. But, if this happens repeatedly, we will not acceptable it, and action will be taken against the chronic cases," Mr Shahi said.



The UP minister also said that biometric attendance systems are being installed in various departmental offices.



"The ground reality is indeed disturbing and we will take stringent action against habitual offenders. There should be no pendency of work and all works must be completed within the stipulated deadline," he said after inspection of Krishi Nideshalaya.



On April 10, 2017, after the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, Mr Shahi had rapped government officials over low punctuality and poor attendance and asked them to come out of the "holiday hangover" of the previous government.



"The quantum of laxity in the office is very high. It is absolutely unjustified. The attendance in the office was very low. Those who have been marked absent today will face one-day pay cut," Mr Shahi had then said.





