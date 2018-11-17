UP Man's Head Tonsured For Allegedly Posting Morphed Pics With Girls

Waqeel was beaten up by residents and later jailed by the police.

A man's head was tonsured, face blackened and he was paraded for allegedly harassing girls and posting morphed pictures of himself with them on social media.



The incident took place in Saharakhurd village on November 5. Waqeel was beaten up by residents and later jailed by the police over charges against him. A video of him being paraded is being widely shared online.



Waqeel's family members approached the District Magistrate (DM) and forwarded the video to the police, directing an investigation to be conducted into the matter.



District Magistrate Chandrabhushan Singh said, "There was video, where a youth was being beaten up by a few men who also shaved his head. I have taken cognizance into the incident and have forwarded the video to the inspector.”

Ifrahim Hussain, a social worker who advocated Waqeel's innocence and held talks with the District Magistrate, said, "Some goons dragged him from his house, beat him up and paraded him throughout the village. They then took him to a canal and were going to kill him."



“Thankfully some people intervened and saved his life. Instead of punishing the goons the police jailed him, whereas the goons are disrupting social harmony. Even today they issue threats of murder," he added.



Mr Hussain said that Waqeel's Facebook account was hacked by someone else, who uploaded the morphed imaged to make him look bad. He also said that despite knowing this fact, the police did not take action against the real culprits.