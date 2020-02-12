Uttar Pradesh Budget Session Set For A Turbulent Start Today

The session will commence with the customary address by the governor (Representational)

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature commencing in Lucknow on Thursday is likely to be stormy, with the opposition set to take on the Yogi Adityanath government on the law and order front.

The session will commence with the customary address by Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint sitting of both houses of the UP Legislature.

The state's annual budget - the fourth by the BJP government - will be tabled on February 18, a statement issued by the office of the UP Assembly Speaker said.

Ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit convened an all-party meeting in Lucknow to seek cooperation of members from all sides.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, SP MLA Ujjwal Raman Singh, Leader of BSP in Assembly Lalji Verma, and Congress MLA Naresh Saini, among others.

The Speaker's effort to ensure smooth conduct of the House might hit a roadblock as opposition parties are set to corner the government on employment, law and order and other issues. The government has decided to thwart the opposition attack by showcasing its achievements.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "The Congress will be raising a number of people-centric issues during the Budget session. Some of the key issues pertain to problems of stray animals, law and order, crime against women and rising unemployment.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is not bothered about the people of the state and is living in its own pride," he said in a statement after a meeting of Congress legislators to work out a strategy to pillory the government.

The state government has organised investor summits, but should tell, as to how many investors have come to Uttar Pradesh, how many jobs have been generated, he said, adding the government must provide the figures.

"The government is working as a dictator and has nothing to do with problems faced by the common man," he said and demanded that "false" cases registered against anti-CAA protestors must be withdrawn forthwith.