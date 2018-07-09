Gangster Munna Bajrangi Shot Dead In UP Jail

Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside jail

Highlights Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat jail this morning Inmate fire at him at around 6:30 am, he died on the spot: sources said He was jailed for the murder of BJP lawmaker Krishnanand Rai

Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded gangster was shot dead inside the jail at Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Monday. Bajrangi was to be produced in court this morning.

An inmate Sunil Rathiat, belonging to a rival gang fired at Bajrangi inside the jail at about 6.30 am, killing him instantly said the police. On Sunday he was transferred to Baghpat jail from Jhansi. He was to be produced in court in connection with the murder case of a BJP lawmaker.

Within hours of the gangster's killing inside the jail, opposition in the state accused the government of poor law and order. "I have ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A team of investigators are probing the case.

Investigation team arrives at District Jail Baghpat where Gangster Munna Bajrangi has been shot dead. pic.twitter.com/g1aVrl7ppt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

Bajrangi's wife, a few days ago, had told the police that there is a conspiracy to kill him. "I want to tell UP Chief Minister Adityanath ji that my husband's life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter," Seema Singh, the gangster's wife had said on June 29.

Munna Bajrangi alias Prem Prakash was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police in October 2009, for the murder of BJP lawmaker Krishnanand Rai.

In 2012, Bajrangi had contested an election from Mariyahu in Jaunpur on a ticket from Apna Dal.