5 Facts About Gangster Munna Bajrangi Who Once Fought Polls

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 09, 2018 11:30 IST
Munna Bajrangi was shot inside jail on Monday morning

New Delhi:  Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded gangster was shot dead inside the jail at Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Monday. Bajrangi was to be produced in court this morning. Sources say a prisoner fired at Bajrangi inside the jail at about 6.30 am, killing him instantly. On Sunday he was transferred to Baghpat jail from Jhansi. He was to be produced in court in connection with the murder case of a BJP lawmaker. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry. The Baghpat jailor and three others have been suspended.
Here are the 5 points about Munna Bajrangi
  1. Munna Bajrangi was born Prem Prakash Singh at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh in 1967. Arrested for the 2005 killing of BJP lawmaker Krishnand Rai.
  2. He was fond of weapons and aspired to become a "Bollywood-style gangster" even as teenager, say his aides.
  3. He was 17 when the first criminal case was filed against him. He allegedly committed his first murder in 1984.
  4. Munna Bajrangi was part of Gajraj Singh's gang in Jaunpur and later joined Mukhtar Ansari's gang.
  5. In 2012, he had contested the UP state polls from jail as a joint candidate of Apna Dal and the Peace Party. He placed third.


