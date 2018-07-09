5 Facts About Gangster Munna Bajrangi Who Once Fought Polls

Munna Bajrangi was shot inside jail on Monday morning

New Delhi: Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded gangster was shot dead inside the jail at Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Monday. Bajrangi was to be produced in court this morning. Sources say a prisoner fired at Bajrangi inside the jail at about 6.30 am, killing him instantly. On Sunday he was transferred to Baghpat jail from Jhansi. He was to be produced in court in connection with the murder case of a BJP lawmaker. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry. The Baghpat jailor and three others have been suspended.