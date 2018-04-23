Constable, His Brothers Accused Of Gangraping Wife Over Dowry In Uttar Pradesh

According to a complaint filed by the woman yesterday, her husband and six other family members, including her father-in-law and mother-in-law, had been harassing her over dowry in Khatauli city, about 24 km from Muzaffarnagar, a police officer said.
The complainant, who married the accused in 2014, alleged that she was gangraped by her husband and two brothers-in-law over dowry demands, the officer said.
The accused was suspended today after the complaint was filed by his wife, he added.