Constable, His Brothers Accused Of Gangraping Wife Over Dowry In Uttar Pradesh

Share EMAIL PRINT A case under various sections was filed against the constable and his family members. (File photo) Muzaffarnagar: A constable and his two brothers allegedly gangraped his wife after she failed to fulfil their demands of dowry here, following which the police personnel was suspended, the police said today.



According to a complaint filed by the woman yesterday, her husband and six other family members, including her father-in-law and mother-in-law, had been harassing her over dowry in Khatauli city, about 24 km from Muzaffarnagar, a police officer said.



The complainant, who married the accused in 2014, alleged that she was gangraped by her husband and two brothers-in-law over dowry demands, the officer said.



A case under various sections was filed against the constable and his family members, he said.



The accused was suspended today after the complaint was filed by his wife, he added.





