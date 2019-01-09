Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Modi, Cabinet For Quota Bill

Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude for the passing of the Bill in Lok Sabha. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the passage of the 124th Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha has materialised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principle of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

He expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and the central cabinet for taking a decision to give 10 per cent reservation to economically weak general category citizens.

In the Lok Sabha, the bill had the support of 323 lawmakers, only three lawmakers voted against it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that the bill get similar support in the Rajya Sabha. At a rally in Maharashtra's Solapur today, he said, "The sense of injustice should end. We wanted equality of opportunity".