Uttar Pradesh Blacklists NSUI Leader, Priyanka Gandhi Questions BJP's 'Dictatorship'

Priyanka Gandhi asked why is BJP scared of students elections. (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh dissolved the Allahabad University Student Union and blacklisted the president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) -- the student's wing of the Congress.

NSUI Vice President Akhilesh Yadav was suspended and blacklisted by the administration for raising voice against the dissolution of Allahabad University Students Union, she said on Twitter.

"The BJP came to power by winning the elections, then why is it scared of students elections and their voices? Isn't it dictatorship?" Ms Gandhi added.

