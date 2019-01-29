UP BJP Chief's Crude Joke On Mayawati On 1995 Attack By SP Workers

UP BJP chief made offensive comments on Akhilesh Yadav gifting shawl to Mayawati

A second BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh stirred controversy today after apparently cracking a crude joke on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. The UP BJP chief, Mahendra Nath Pandey referred to the 1995 attack on the BSP chief by SP supporters and made derogatory comments at a meeting in Chandauli, his constituency.

"I read on social media that a young man had posted that the shawl Akhilesh ji presented Mayawati ji was the same one that his father had taken off her at the guest house," said Mr Pandey.

The BJP lawmaker said that his party had already "tested and rejected" Mayawati. "She can do nothing but turn Akhilesh into a "babua" or a little boy.

#WATCH: MN Pandey says,' Meine social media pe dekha ek naujavan ne post kar diya ki Shri Akhilesh ji, Maya ji ko shawl pehna rahe hain, Toh naujavan likhta hai niche –Akhilesh ke mooh se ki... ye wahi shawl hai jo guest house mein pita ji ne utara tha. (28-01-2019) pic.twitter.com/E19CF06HJ2 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Last week a lawmaker of the ruling BJP in the state, Sadhana Singh had drawn severe criticism for her shocking comments targeting the BSP chief, who among other things, she said, "was a blot on womankind" having sold her "dignity for power".

"She (Mayawati) has no self-respect... she was almost molested earlier and yet... in history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow to seek revenge... but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power," the lawmaker from Mughalsarai had said.

The BJP has left no opportunity to target the alliance of the two Uttar Pradesh powerhouses Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, to defeat Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After announcing the mega alliance, Mayawati said that this will give Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah "sleepless nights."

(With inputs from ANI)