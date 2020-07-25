Uttar Pradesh Allows Shopping Malls To Sell Liquor From August 25

The outlets in the shopping malls won't be allowed to serve alcohol in their premises (Representational)

Shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to apply for licenses to sell international and premium brands of alcohol from July 27, the state government said in a statement. Imported liquor will be available at malls from August 25, it said.

Imported foreign liquor, Indian scotch, all brands of brandy, gin, wine, vodka and rum, priced above Rs 700, will be available at malls along with beer that cost Rs 160 or more, the order said.

The annual license fee has been fixed at Rs 12 lakh and can be obtained by any individual, company, firm or society, it said.

These shops will be allowed operate from 10 am to 9 pm and customers can enter the outlets and choose the brands from the shelves, the Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said in the order. However, the stores won't be allowed to serve alcohol on their premises, the order said.

"In the last few years, the trend to shop from malls has seen a rapid rise. Viewing this, the state has decided to allow the sale of expensive foreign liquor from shopping malls," Mr Bhoosreddy added.