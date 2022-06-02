3 Men Cheat Job Seekers Posing As UP Ministers' Staff; Arrested: Police

Uttar Pradesh: Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh arrested three men. (Representational)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday arrested three men who allegedly duped people impersonating as personal staff of UP ministers and senior officials.

According to a press statement issued by STF, the three used to pose as personal staff or close aides of ministers and senior officials and promised the gullible government jobs.

"The accused duped several lakhs from youngsters in name of providing them jobs in government in medical colleges and hospitals,” the statement read.

"The accused were in touch with several youngsters and have taken money from many of them on the promise of government jobs. More details about their operation are being taken out from the mobile phones recovered from the accused," it said.

The accused were identified as Ram Vyas alias Guddu Singh of Ballia, Sailesh Yadav of Jaunpur, and Aditya Srivastav of Mau. They were currently living in Lucknow -- the state capital.

According to STF sources, all three were arrested from Vibhuti Khand area of Lucknow following an intelligence input. The STF has lodged an FIR against them for fraud and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code at Vibhuti Khand Police Station.