12 Injured In Clash During Ration Distribution In Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh

Twelve people were injured as two groups clashed over the issue of distribution of ration in Kamalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Wednesday.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the clash that took place on Tuesday, ADM City, Rakesh Kumar Maalpani told Press Trust of India.

"The incident took place in the village at the time of ration distribution in which two groups clashed. Twelve persons were injured in brick batting between rival groups. They have been admitted at the district Malham Singh hospital," police said.

The situation in the village is now "fully under control", police said.

An FIR has been lodged against 150 people, including 100 unnamed people. Among those booked for the violence is the pradhan of the village Chaman Khan.

