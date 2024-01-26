"Started As Nightclub Singer": Usha Uthup On Getting Padma Bhushan

Padma awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year

Singer Usha Uthup, who has received Padma Bhushan for her contribution to the field of music, said she was "thrilled and honoured" to receive the award.



"I am so excited and you can feel it in my voice. I haven't been able to get over it as yet," she told NDTV.

She said she was grateful that the government recognised her contribution. The most important thing is to be appreciated by your country. "Thank you so much, my country for giving me this award," she said.

Ms Uthup thanked her parents, family, musicians and audience for helping her achieve her dream. "Without my people, I will absolutely be a zero," she said.

On being asked if she ever felt uneasy with a song, she said she is a people's singer and sings what they like. "I started as a nightclub singer, and I am still proud of that. All my songs have God's name in it - 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna, Hari Om Hari'...," she said.

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian honours in India, were announced on the eve of Republic Day.

This year, President Draupadi Murmu approved 132 Padma awards in various fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and the ceremony will be held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.