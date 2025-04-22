"Thoughts, Prayers": JD Vance, On India Visit, Condoles Deaths In J&K Attack

US Vice President JD Vance extends condolences after J&K terror attack, says "thoughts and prayers" are with people of India.

He posted, "Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

Twenty-six civilians were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, sources said.

Mr Vance replied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post condemning the attack, which said, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.

Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning. The number of deaths are still being ascertained, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, as he described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

Mr Modi held a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to take "suitable measures". Mr Shah, the sources said, has left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation. He will hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.

According to PTI, security has been beefed up across Jammu as various outfits have called for protests on Wednesday to condemn the deadly terror attack on tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said.

Mr Vance arrived in India for a four-day visit with his wife Usha Vance and three children on Monday evening. This is his first visit to India after taking over as the Vice President of the United States. Today, the Vance family visited the iconic Amer Palace.

On Wednesday, the US Vice President will travel to Agra for a visit to the Taj Mahal. After spending nearly three hours at the monument, he will return to Jaipur the same afternoon and visit the Jaipur City Palace.

He will leave for Washington on Thursday.