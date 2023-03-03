US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Seen In Autorickshaw In Delhi

Mr Blinken reiterated that the US-India partnership is "consequential".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen emerging out of a three-wheeler in New Delhi, where he attended a meeting of Quad foreign ministers. In a series of pictures shared on Twitter, Mr Blinken thanked the staff of US consulates in several states including Mumbai and Hyderabad for helping "advance the US-India strategic partnership".

"A pleasure to meet with our staff from @USAndIndia, @USAndHyderabad, @USAndKolkata, @USAndChennai, @USAndMumbai, and their families. I'm deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people to people ties and advance the #USIndia strategic partnership," Mr Blinken said in a tweet.

In a separate post, Mr Blinken reiterated that the US-India partnership is "consequential". He said, "My visit reflects the power of our partnership and the strong commitment we share to safeguarding the Indo-Pacific. Thankful for India's hospitality and leadership, and ready to partner on the ambitious agenda for their G20 Presidency."

The Quad foreign ministers carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in the Indo-Pacific at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. Presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australian foreign minister Penny Wong.

The meeting came against the backdrop of growing global concerns over increasing Chinese assertiveness in the strategically-vital region.

Responding to the Quad statement at a media briefing here, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China believes that state-to-state interactions should be in line with the trend of the time which is peace and development rather than exclusivity.