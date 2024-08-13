US Says Relationship With India One Of The Most Consequential In World

White House official said that the US works with India on key priorities, including the QUAD.

Lauding the US-India ties, the White House on Monday (local time) said that President Joe Biden views the United States' relationship with India as one of the most consequential in the world, adding that both countries "work closely" on vital priorities.

In a press briefing on Monday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said that the US works with India on key priorities, including the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue).

"So look, the president views our relationship, the United States' relationship with India, as one of the most consequential in the world. And so we work closely with India on our most vital priorities, including through the Quad and the US-India initiative on this critical and emerging technology," Jean Pierre said.

She further emphasised how the US wants to expand its "critically important partnership" with India, moving forward.

"And so we look forward to continuing to expand our critical and critically important partnership and how it's going to benefit the American people. And we want to create a more prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and the world. And so that is going to continue to be our focus as we move forward," she added.

The US has a diplomatic partnership with India, Australia and Japan, through QUAD, which is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Notably, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa, and Australia's Penny Wong participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting held on July 29 in Tokyo.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment, common principles, and capacities to preserve and strengthen the international order for the global good.

"We look forward to India hosting the next Quad Leaders' Summit later this year, and to the United States hosting the next Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in 2025," a joint statement after the meeting held in Tokyo read.

The Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting joint statement said that the countries of the bloc were collectively advancing a positive and practical agenda to support the Indo-Pacific region's sustainable development, stability, and prosperity, responding to the region's needs.

The statement said that they contribute to a region in which all countries and people can exercise free choice in how they cooperate, and trade based on partnership, equality and mutual respect.

