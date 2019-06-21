US Says It Has No plans To Cap H-1B Work Visa Programme

The H1-B programme issues U.S. visas to skilled foreign workers.

The Trump administration has no plans to cap H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, the State Department said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the United States had told India it was considering restricting H-1B visas for countries that force foreign companies to store data locally. The H1-B programme issues U.S. visas to skilled foreign workers.

"The Trump Administration has no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally," a State Department spokeswoman said in a statement.

While the administration's "Buy American Hire American Executive Order" calls for a broad review of U.S. worker visa programs, including the H-1B programme, it was not targeted at a specific country, she said. It is "completely separate from our ongoing discussions with India about the importance of ensuring the free flow of data across borders," the spokeswoman added.