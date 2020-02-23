Watch: Ahead Of India Visit, Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As 'Baahubali'

In the edited video, Donald Trump can be seen fighting with swords and riding a chariot.

Hours before departing for India, US President Donald Trump shared an edited video from the movie 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' which shows his own face morphed over the face of the film's actor.

Re-tweeting the video clip posted by an unverified Twitter account, Donald Trump wrote: "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

With the song "Jiyo Re Baahubali" playing in the background, the video also features First Lady Melania Trump -- with her face superimposed on that of actor Ramya Krishnan's who plays the role of Sivagami, the foster mother of the protagonist played by actor Prabhas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face is also morphed into the clip for a few seconds.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

In the mashup video, President Trump can be seen fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses.

The clip also features Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The video ends with the message: "USA and India United!" The tweet was shared more than 49,000 times in just two hours after it was posted.

On Friday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to praise Bollywood's newly released gay rom-com movie "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" which features actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Great!" the US President had written as he retweeted gay rights activist Peter Tatchell's own expression of support for the movie.

Donald Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, is due to land in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday. From the airport, PM Modi will take him on a roadshow to the world's largest cricket stadium in the city's Motera. They will then travel to Agra to see the Taj Mahal before reaching Delhi for the operative part of the visit.