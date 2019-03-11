US Paraglider Stranded In Himachal Pradesh, To Be Rescued By Helicopter

Due to bad weather, the helicopter has not been able to reach Himachal's Baijnath. (Representational)

A paraglider from the US has been stranded in the hills of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district since today morning, officials said.

The stranded paraglider was able to communicate with manager of the hotel where he had been staying. He soon informed the authorities and suggested that a helicopter be deployed to rescue him.

Baijnath sub divisional magistrate requested Uttarakhand to give them a helicopter. However, it has not been able to reach Baijnath due to bad weather.

More details are awaited.