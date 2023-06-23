US Legislators Hail PM Narendra Modi's Address To The Joint Session Of US Congress 

PM Modi's address received a warm reception from members of the US Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday. He emphasised India's commitment to climate goals, women's empowerment, the fight against terrorism, and other important issues.

PM Modi also highlighted the stellar growth in India's economy. He pointed out that since the last time he visited the US, the Indian economy has moved up from being the tenth largest to the third largest in the world.

PM Modi focused on the greater partnership between India and the US, highlighting both countries have inspired each other over the past two centuries.

PM Modi's address received a warm reception from members of the US Congress, some of whom praised the speech on social media. Sharing his thoughts on PM Modi's address, Congressman Seth Magaziner tweeted, "Today, Prime Minister Modi addressed a Joint Address of Congress. The U.S. - India relationship is vital. As the world's two largest democracies, we must work together to advance democratic values and ensure our shared prosperity."

PM Modi acknowledged Mr Magaziner's words and responded, "Indeed Seth Magaziner, our bond as the world's largest democracies is fundamental. The shared democratic values that bind us will guide our collaboration towards a prosperous future. Together, we can shape a world that is more peaceful, stable and inclusive."

Congressman French Hill praised PM Modi's understanding of the importance of the relationship between both countries. Responding to Mr Hill's official statement, PM Modi tweeted, "Thank you French Hill for your gracious words. The thriving Indian community all across the USA truly embodies the strong cultural ties between our nations. We shall keep working to further cement our economic and strategic partnership for global good."

Congressman Mike Lawler, in a tweet, wrote, "I was thrilled to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Capitol and thank him and all of India for our friendship and alliance. I look forward to our ongoing partnership economically, militarily, and diplomatically."

In response, PM Modi emphasised commitment to deepening economic, security and diplomatic ties between India and US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expresses his “gratitude” towards Congressman Don Bacon and said, “The friendship between our nations indeed stands robust. I share your sentiment and look forward to further strengthening this important alliance."

PM Modi thanked Representative Nicole Malliotakis and said that he also "eagerly anticipate(s) the growth of our strategic ties, notably in tech, defence and finance."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also replied to Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, emphasising commitment to greater India-US ties.

In response to Representative Marc Veasey's reaction to his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "India is committed to building stronger ties with the USA, bringing our nations closer together. I look forward to our continued collaboration for mutual progress. I am also glad to know about your close association with the Indian American community in Texas."

PM Modi thanked Representative John Duarte and wrote, "I concur that our shared values are the bedrock of our strong alliance."

Responding to Representative Colin Allred, PM Modi said that the “cooperation between our nations has grown over the years and it will benefit our nations and the entire planet as well."

On the third day of his visit to the US, PM Narendra Modi will attend a lunch by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It will be followed by an interaction with CEOs and professionals to discuss business partnership opportunities. The day will conclude with an India diaspora event at the Ronald Reagan Center.