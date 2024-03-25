'US India Dosti': US Envoy Eric Garcetti Eats Gujiya, Extends Holi Wishes

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Monday extended Holi wishes to the people of India

In a video message shared on X, the US envoy Garcetti expressed warm wishes to all celebrating the festival of Holi.

"I want to wish everybody a very happy Holi. We have this amazing gujiyas, which has a little bit of an American twist with some pistachios in here, beautiful rose water. There's no better way than to celebrate Holi across the Indo-Pacific together," Garcetti said in a video message while showcasing special Gujiyas adorned with an American twist.

#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I've had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the… pic.twitter.com/LgtfkgpEUi — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) March 25, 2024



In his post, Garcetti emphasized the US-India friendship in the celebration and said, "#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I've had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the festival of colors. #CelebrateWithUS."

The US embassy in India also joined in to wish all Indians on the occasion of the festival "Holi Hai!. From vibrant colors to infectious laughter echoing through the grounds, the Holi celebration at our Embassy was quite some fun! But the fun doesn't stop here! Let's keep the Holi spirit alive all year round. Here's to greater friendship, and more unforgettable moments together in #USIndiaDosti! #HappyHoli"

Earlier on March 8, Ambassador Garcetti had inaugurated the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) Taste of America Booth at Bharat Mandapam.

At the event, Eric Garcetti emphasised the stronger ties between India and the US.

"Better together, stronger together--I would say even more delicious together. So we are so excited to launch this booth to encourage our Indian friends to think with us, to cook with us, to plan with us" the US Ambassador had said.

On the occasion, the FAS Taste of America booth, showcase several delectable samples including include duck and turkey sandwiches and the Holi festival treat - Gujiya made with US pecans.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)