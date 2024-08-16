US Delegation Led By Top Diplomat Richard Verma To Visit India Tomorrow

US diplomat Richard Verma will be in India from August 17 to 22.

The Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will lead US delegations to Nepal on August 16 and India from August 17-22 to advance and support a prosperous, secure, and resilient future for both countries, the US Department of State said.

In Delhi, Deputy Secretary Mr Verma will meet New Delhi, India to meet with senior government officials, climate leaders, and aerospace academics and industry representatives.

In order to boost the US-India partnership further, discussions will be held on a range of issues, including economic development, clean energy and climate action, and STEM education.

He will be joined in India by Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta and Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy David Turk, the official release of the Department of State read.

While in Nepal, the delegation will meet with senior government officials, development professionals, and business leaders to discuss shared priorities in economic development, women's empowerment, energy, and people-to-people ties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)