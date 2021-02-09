US Army Soldier Tests Positive For COVID-19 Prior To Joint India-US Exercise

US Army soldiers were tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Rajasthan's Suratgarh (PTI Photo)

A US Army soldier tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the joint Indo-US exercise 'Yudh Abyas', defence sources said today.

The exercise began in Mahajan field firing ranges in Rajasthan on Monday.

The US troops arrived in Suratgarh on Saturday and all soldiers were tested for COVID-19. One of the soldiers was put into quarantine after he was suspected to be suffering from COVID-19.

His report later came back positive, the defence sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

They said that he was under isolation since the beginning and not part of the exercise which was going on in full swing.



