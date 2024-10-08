US Approves Sale Of Lightweight Torpedoes Worth $175 Million To India

The U.S. State Department approved possible military sales to India, the Pentagon said.

The U.S. StateDepartment approved possible military salestoItaly, India and Romaniafor a combined total of $965 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The potential sales are: Indiafor MK 54 MOD 0 Lightweight Torpedoes for $175 million; Romaniafor sentinel radar systems for $110 million; and Italyfor electronic attack mission system for $680 million, the Pentagon said in separate statements.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corp for the Romania sale and BAE Systems for the Italy sale.

