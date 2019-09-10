Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Cites 'Petty In-House Politics'

Urmila Matondkar was the Congress candidate from Mumbai North in the national election.

Urmila Matondkar has resigned from the Congress citing concerns over "petty in-house politics" within the Mumbai unit of the party.



The 45-year-old actor-turned-politician, who unsuccessfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat during national election in April-May, also expressed concern over "an act of blatant betrayal" in connection with a letter sent to former Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora.

Referring to the letter, Ms Matondkar said in press note it contained "privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal."

Urmila Matondkar lost her first election to BJP veteran Gopal Shetty.

The star of hits like Rangeela (1995), Judaai (1997) and Mast (1999), Ms Matondkar had joined a long list of actors-turned-politicians in March.

She was welcomed to the Congress by Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Randeep Surjewala and was immediately named a candidate from the Mumbai North constituency.

