Main Accused In Murder Case Of 20-Year-Old Girl In Navi Mumbai Arrested

Yashashree Shinde was a resident of Uran and used to work in Belapur, about 25 km away.

The main accused in the murder case of a 20-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai last week has been arrested, police said today.

Dawood Shaikh was arrested from Karnataka's Gulbarga district.

The victim, Yashashree Shinde, had been reported missing, and her body was found dumped in the bushes near a railway station in Navi Mumbai's Uran on Saturday.

According to officials, the body bore multiple injury marks and stab wounds, indicating that she was murdered very brutally.

"Our initial investigation suggests the woman was murdered after a love affair went wrong. The girl's boyfriend had also gone missing with the girl and is yet to be found. He is the primary suspect. A case of murder has been registered and five police teams have been formed to trace him," an official had said.

Earlier, a man, identified as Mohsin from Karnataka, was taken into custody by the Navi Mumbai police. Police got information from phone call details that he was in constant contact with Yashashree.

They are investigating his connection with the main accused.

Mohsin is likely to be brought to Uran today for further interrogation.