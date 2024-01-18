Upset Over Hearing, Asaram Devotees Hit His Lawyers In High Court Premises

Asaram is currently serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail. (FILE)

Two devotees of self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life term in Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case, allegedly assaulted his lawyers in the new high court premises after a hearing in a separate case on Thursday, police said.

Lawyers in turn caught the two devotees and thrashed them before handing them over to the police.

The two devotees first abused and then assaulted lawyer Vijay Sahni and his assistant as they were heading to the parking lot after a hearing on his appeal to be treated in a Delhi hospital.

The accused – Kota-based doctor Kapil Bhola and Delhi resident Vishal Khanna – have been devotees of Asaram for a long time.

According to the police, the duo complained to the lawyers that despite multiple hearings over several years, they “were not able to bring justice” to Asaram”.

Devendra Deora, SHO, Kudi Bhagtasni police station said that two devotees have been arrested and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the assault.

Rajasthan High Court Advocates' Association president Ratnaram Tholiya said that the Advocates' Protection Bill, which is pending with the government, needs to be immediately implemented.

Anand Purohit, president of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers' Association questioned the entry of the “unauthorised persons” in the court premises.

Asaram's supporters visiting him during court appearances and hospital visits is not an uncommon occurrence.

The 81-year-old self-styled godman is currently serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur jail after being convicted for raping a girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment in another rape case, based on a complaint filed by a former woman disciple for raping her on several occasions at his ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)