Upset Over Friends Leaving School, Class 11 Student Dies By Suicide In Delhi: Cops

A Class 11 student has allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in a private school's hostel in Delhi, police said on Friday.

Information about the incident at the school in Dwarka was received on July 25 and when police reached there, they found a 16-year-old boy dead in the dormitory, a senior official said.

Police said according to one of his classmates, he was upset as his friends had left the school and taken admission in the science stream in other institutions.

"His father had counselled him to continue in the school in the arts stream. The boy was feeling lonely and was upset. On July 25, around 6 am, he died by suicide," the police officer said.

The body was handed over to his parents after postmortem and no foul play is suspected, the officer said.

"We have started further investigation under inquest proceeding under sections 194 of the BNSS," the officer said.

