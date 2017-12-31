'Upset' Nitin Patel Takes Charge After 'Assurance' From Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah seemed to have averted a crisis in the new-formed Vijay Rupani government for now after he reached out to Mr Rupani's deputy Nitin Patel, who was sulking over not being given key portfolios, and assured him that will be given "suitable departments".Mr Patel, who had delayed taking charge over not getting portfolios of his choice in the new cabinet, took charge today after Mr Shah's assurance that he will be given departments fitting his "stature" as number 2 in the government."BJP President Amit Shah today called up early morning..., so I will take the charge today. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will meet state Governor OP Kohli in afternoon and give a letter allocating a new department to me," the 61-year-old deputy chief minister, who belongs to the influential Patidar community, told reporters in Ahmedabad.Mr Patel, who handled important departments such as finance and urban development in the previous government, was allotted road and building, health, medical education, Narmada, Kalpsar and capital projects this time.The finance portfolio was allotted to Saurabh Patel, while Chief Minister Rupani has kept the urban development department with himself. Mr Rupani, while announcing the portfolios, had said, "It is not true that the minister, who has the finance portfolio, is the number two in the cabinet. Nitin Patel is our senior leader and will remain the number two."Hardik Patel, the Patidar leader who had fiercely campaigned against the BJP in the Gujarat elections, on Saturday attempted to aggravate the situation when he made and offer to Nitin Patel that he could get him a good deal from the Congress."If Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel along with 10 MLAs is ready to leave BJP, then I will talk to Congress to get him a good position," Hardik Patel said.Nitin Patel, who first became the state's health minister back in 1995, was upgraded as a Deputy Chief Minister in 2016 when the BJP decided to drop Anandiben Patel as Chief Minister. The upgrade was meant to signal that the Patel community would continue to get a good deal from the BJP.