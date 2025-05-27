UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Indore, Leaves 20-page Note With Motivational Quotes

"No one becomes an IAS just like that, wake up from sleep now you have to read" - this was the last thing Asha Uikey, a student from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, put down on paper before she ended her life.

Asha lived in rented accommodation in Hiranagar police station area of Indore.

She was preparing for the UPSC exam. But after repeated failures, gave up on life.

The UPSC aspirant died days before her mother was expected to come and meet her after she came to know about the challenges her daughter was facing.

The family had got in touch with her landlord when their phone calls went unanswered.

The 25-year-old had been under stress for several days.

The police, investigating her death, found an exercise book and motivational posters on the wall of her room.

She was writing motivational quotes to keep her spirits up, the police said.

In the exercise book, she had filled 20 pages apologizing to her parents and other family members, and writing motivational quotes.

Asha, the police said, wrote that she wanted to be someone and achieve whatever she wanted - soon.

There was a poster that that read, "Wake up from sleep". Even the walls of her room were filled with motivational quotes.

