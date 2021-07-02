UP's New Top Cop Mukul Goel Assures Crackdown On Crime, Connect With People

Mukul Goel took over as Uttar Pradesh's new top cop or Director General of Police on Friday

Mukul Goel, who took over as Uttar Pradesh's new top cop or Director General of Police on Friday, said he would focus on crime control and ensure that policemen are sensitive and connected to people in the state.

He also battled for effective use of technology by the police force.

"I will ensure that law and order is maintained. We will focus on crime control with the help of people -- it is not possible without their help. Policemen should be sensitive and connected to people so that gap between them reduces and crime is controlled," Mr Goel told reporters after taking charge as the new DGP of the state.

He said that many times police ignore petty crimes that create bigger law and order problems later.

"We will ensure that this does not happen. I would like officers to remain in the field," Mr Goel said, advocating for effective use of technology in police work to build an efficient system for policing.

When asked about the Bikru case, where eight policemen were killed last year on this day, the DGP said, "I was not in the state that time but it was in discussion. There was criminal-police nexus. Had it been looked into, this would not have happened."

On religious conversion cases, he said he will need time to learn about them. "Those found guilty will not be spared and innocent will not be harassed."

About assembly elections scheduled to take place next year, Mr Goel said, "A study of arrangements will be made with our team and we will do whatever is required."

On farmers' agitation, the DGP said the police's role comes only into play when there is a law and order problem.

Mr Goel, a 1987 batch IPS officer, took the joining in the afternoon here. He was appointed as the UP DGP on June 30 after the retirement of HC Awasthy.

Earlier, He was posted as the Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force (BSF).

Coming from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, Mr Goel was born on February 22, 1964, and has done BTech in electrical engineering from IIT, Delhi.

He also has a certificate of proficiency in French and a diploma in disaster management.

Mukul Goel earlier worked as SP/SSP in Almora, Jalaun, Mainpuri, Hathras, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Meerut districts of the state.

He was also posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force.

Mr Goel was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry in 2003.

He handed over the charge of ADG BSF in Delhi on Thursday and got repatriated to his parent cadre.



