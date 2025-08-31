Advertisement
Uproar Over Mahua Moitra's Derogatory Comment Against Amit Shah

In the case, filed in Raipur by Chhattisgarh police, Mahua Moitra has been accused of promoting enmity between groups, and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration.

New Delhi:

The BJP is livid with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her alleged comments against Union Minister Amit Shah. Her comments have drawn massive condemnation from the party, with various leaders making strong remarks. 

Mahua Moitra had apparently said if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, he should be beheaded. She allegedly made the statement while speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

In the polce case filed against her in Raipur by Chhattisgarh police, she has been accused of promoting enmity between groups, and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration.

The MP had alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security.

