UPI Transactions To Become Faster From June 16; Other Changes Coming Soon

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has enabled India with a quick and easy way to send and receive money online. The process is all set to become even faster from June 16. From balance checking to auto-payment mandate, UPI has also finalised several notable changes, which will be implemented after July.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees UPI, said in a circular dated April 26, 2025, that they are working to reduce the response time of UPI transactions to improve the performance. The official release mentioned that the adjustments will benefit remitter banks, beneficiary banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs), such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.

Sr. No. UPI API Entities Exiting response time Revised response time 1 Request Pay, Response Pay (Debit and Credit) Remitter Bank Beneficiary Bank 30 seconds 15 seconds 2 Check Transaction Status Remitter Bank Beneficiary Bank 30 seconds 10 seconds 3 Transaction Reversal (Debit and Credit) Remitter Bank Beneficiary Bank 30 seconds 10 seconds 4 Validate Address (Pay, Collect) Payer PSP Payee PSP Beneficiary Bank (Account + IFSC based transactions) 15 seconds 10 seconds

"[The] Aforementioned revisions are intended to improve the customer experience. The members are required to ensure that they make the necessary changes in their system so that responses are handled within the revised time. If the members have any dependency/configuration changes at partner /merchant's end, then the same also has to be taken care of accordingly," NPCI said in the circular.

Other significant changes that will be implemented soon

The UPI system is set to implement other important changes from August, a circular dated May 21, 2025, noted. "PSP banks and/or acquiring banks shall ensure all the API requests (in terms of velocity and TPS - transactions per second limitations) sent to UPI are monitored and moderated in terms of appropriate usage (customer-initiated and PSP system-initiated)," highlighted the circular.

From balance enquiry to checking transactions, the additional set of guidelines included several significant changes.

Balance enquiry: As per the official release, 50 attempts per day will be available for every user to check the balance available through the UPI app.

List account: It allows customers to find the list of accounts linked to their mobile by a particular account provider. NPCI said that 25 per app will be available for every customer in a day.

It allows customers to find the list of accounts linked to their mobile by a particular account provider. NPCI said that 25 per app will be available for every customer in a day. Autopay mandate execution: A maximum of 1 attempt and 3 retries per mandate (per sequence number) will be permitted, which will be initiated during non-peak hours. Peak hours are defined as the period during the day when UPI financial transactions reach the highest transactions per second. It is observed from 10:00am to 13:00pm and from 17:00pm to 21:30pm.

"Members are requested to take note of this compliance requirement and communicate it to relevant stakeholders and their respective partners for implementation by 31st July 2025," the circular added.