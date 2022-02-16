Uphaar Cinema Fire: Ansal Brothers' Plea For Suspension Of Jail Term Rejected

The Delhi High Court today rejected petitions by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal seeking a suspension of their seven-year jail term for tampering the evidence linked to a fire in Delhi's Uphaar Cinema in 1997 that killed 59 people.

"As far as Ansal brothers are concerned, I am rejecting their application," said Justice Subramonium Prasad.

The brothers have been in jail since November 2021, after a trial court awarded them seven-year imprisonment and Rs 2.25-crore fine each.

While dismissing the Ansals' plea for suspension of sentence till the appeal against the conviction by magisterial court is decided, the sessions court had said that the case was one of the gravest of its kind and the offence appeared to be the outcome of a calculated design on the part of the convicts to interfere with the course of justice.

Before the high court, the Ansal brother had sought suspension of sentence on several grounds including their old age.

They still have the option of appealing against the order in the Supreme Court.

At least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema on June 13, 1997, during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border'.

The case drew huge attention due to the profile of the property owners, while parents of young people who died in the fire teamed up to pursue the Ansals in court. A long legal battle that swung from allegations of negligence to homicide against the Ansal brothers was fought.

The court convicted businessmen Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal along with their two employees in the case.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and when it was unearthed, a departmental enquiry was initiated against court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and he was suspended.

Later an inquiry was conducted and he was terminated from services on June 25, 2004.