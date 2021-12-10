Updates: General Bipin Rawat's Funeral Today, Last Respects To Be Paid At His Home

Genral Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, will be cremated today. (File)

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who was killed along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday will be cremated with full military honours in Delhi today.

From 11 am, the bodies of Gen Rawat and his wife will be kept at their Delhi home for family, friends, and the public to pay their final respects. The funeral procession will begin at 2 pm. The funeral itself has been scheduled for 4 pm at the Brar Square Crematorium while Brigadier Lidder's funeral has been scheduled there at 9 am.

The army has said civilians can pay their respects to General Rawat at his 3, Kamraj Marg residence between 10 am and 12.30 pm today, news agency ANI reported. Those in the forces can pay their tribute to the General between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night led tributes to those who were killed in the chopper crash.

The Mi-17V5 Air Force chopper - described as "the workhorse of the Air Force" and widely seen as a stable aircraft, carrying Gen Rawat crashed after it took off from Sulur.

Here are the Updates from General Bipin Rawat's Funeral:

Dec 10, 2021 08:49 (IST) Delhi | The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder who passed away in the military chopper crash being brought out of Base Hospital.



His last rites will be held at 9:30 am, at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt pic.twitter.com/gxCjCZ5Fxf - ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Dec 10, 2021 08:47 (IST) Funeral to be held at Delhi Cantonment crematorium

The bodies of General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat are scheduled to leave for the crematorium at 2 pm. According to Delhi Police, the funeral procession will pass through Rajaji Marg, Teen Murti Chowk, 11 Murti, Sardar Patel Marg and Dhaula Kuan before reaching Delhi Cantonment.

The funeral of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, defence assistant to General Rawat and another victim of the chopper crash, would be held at Delhi Cantonment at 9.15 am today.