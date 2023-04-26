Updates: 10 Cops, Driver Killed By Maoists In Blast In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation. (Representational)

Ten policemen and a driver were killed on Thursday when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs, they said.

Apr 26, 2023 15:44 (IST) The policemen belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special force of the Chhattisgarh police that comprises mostly local tribals who have been trained to combat Maoists.



Apr 26, 2023 15:44 (IST) The DRG has been instrumental in several successful operations against the rebels in Bastar, a hotbed of left-wing extremism

दंतेवाड़ा के थाना अरनपुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत माओवादी कैडर की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के लिए पहुंचे डीआरजी बल पर आईईडी विस्फोट से हमारे 10 डीआरजी जवान एवं एक चालक के शहीद होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



हम सब प्रदेशवासी उन्हें अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं। उनके... - Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 26, 2023

Apr 26, 2023 15:40 (IST) The 10 policemen were part of the District Reserve Guard (DRG)