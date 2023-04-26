Updates: 10 Cops, Driver Killed By Maoists In Blast In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Raipur:
Ten policemen and a driver were killed on Thursday when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.
The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched after intelligence inputs, they said.
The policemen belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special force of the Chhattisgarh police that comprises mostly local tribals who have been trained to combat Maoists.
The DRG has been instrumental in several successful operations against the rebels in Bastar, a hotbed of left-wing extremism
"All The People Of The State Pay Our Respects": Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
दंतेवाड़ा के थाना अरनपुर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत माओवादी कैडर की उपस्थिति की सूचना पर नक्सल विरोधी अभियान के लिए पहुंचे डीआरजी बल पर आईईडी विस्फोट से हमारे 10 डीआरजी जवान एवं एक चालक के शहीद होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।- Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 26, 2023
