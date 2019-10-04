'Update Yourself On Anti-Drone Tech': Amit Shah To Border Guarding Forces

Amit Shah stressed upon the centre's policy of 'Zero Tolerance' towards terrorism

With heavy-duty drones being used from Pakistan to drop weapons into India for terrorists, Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the border guarding forces to explore all technological possibilities which entail anti-drone systems.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Mr Shah, the Director Generals of border guarding forces were asked to move in their areas with the respective units. The Home Minister also asked the DGPs to spend more time in the field with their units rather than in the headquarters based in Delhi.

A press release by the government said, Amit Shah stressed upon the Modi government's policy of 'Zero Tolerance' towards terrorism, insurgency, corruption as well as smuggling of weapons, narcotics and cattle.

The high-level meet was attended by Director Generals of all four border guarding forces - Border Security Force, Seema Suraksha Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Assam Rifles.

The forces have also been asked to come out with a long-term plan involving border guarding regarding their jurisdictional areas.

"They have been asked to map up entire border areas. Work on grey areas as in how to strengthen the loopholes further," a senior level functionary disclosed.

According to him, a time limit has been given to all DGPs to come out with a plan to prevent such incidents.

"Each force has to identify weak areas and build on them stage wise and the minister will again review the progress made," said an officer.

After the meeting, Amit Shah tweeted:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Had a meeting with all DG's of the Border guarding forces and senior officers of MHA.<br><br>National security is Modi government's top most priority, discussed in detail how to further strengthen our border security. <a href="https://t.co/QawACVYVHg">pic.twitter.com/QawACVYVHg</a></p>— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) <a href="https://twitter.com/AmitShah/status/1180084970875969537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2019</a></blockquote>

