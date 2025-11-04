UP Woman Steals Jewellery Worth Rs 50 Lakh Kept For Sister-In-Law's Wedding

A woman here allegedly stole jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh that had been kept for her sister-in-law's wedding, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Akram alias Kalua, a resident of Mohalla Nai Basti in Delhi, had kept gold ornaments — necklaces, bangles, chains, and rings — for his sister's wedding on November 11.

The ornaments, valued at around Rs 50 lakh, went missing on the night of October 23 from his house.

Akram lodged a complaint of theft the next day at Hathras Gate Police Station.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha ordered an investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that Akram's wife had strained relations with her sister-in-law and did not want the jewellery to be given to her, so she stole the jewellery and sent it to her parents' home.

When Akram questioned his wife, she admitted to the theft.

"The recovered ornaments are being handed over to the family, and further legal proceedings are underway," Sinha said.

