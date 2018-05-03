UP Woman, Son Robbed, Thrown Off Running Train; Passerby Saves Their Lives The woman was in the last coach of the train when a man allegedly took Rs 1,000 and her clothes before pushing Mamta and her son off the train

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman and her son were rushed to a hospital by a stranger who saw them falling off the train. Varanasi: A woman and her son were thrown off a running train allegedly by a man who also robbed her of her money and belongings, police said. The woman, Mamta, was travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. She was in the last coach of the train when a man allegedly took Rs 1,000 and her clothes before pushing Mamta and her son off the train, the woman told news agency ANI.



Janardhan Singh, a contractor, was waiting at a railway crossing before the Vyasnagar railway station in Varanasi district, for the gate to open when he saw the woman and a boy falling off the train a few steps away. He rushed to help and with the assistance of a few others drove them to a nearby hospital.



"They were bleeding. Their injuries looked grave. Saving their lives was the first thing I was concerned about," Mr Singh told ANI.



The hospital authorities informed the police who have taken the woman and her son to a hospital in Mughalsarai for further treatment.

The mother-son have been taken to Mughalsarai for further treatment.



"She is critical and not in a position to speak much. We have initiated a probe based on the initial information given by her," an officer said.



(With inputs from ANI)



A woman and her son were thrown off a running train allegedly by a man who also robbed her of her money and belongings, police said. The woman, Mamta, was travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. She was in the last coach of the train when a man allegedly took Rs 1,000 and her clothes before pushing Mamta and her son off the train, the woman told news agency ANI.Janardhan Singh, a contractor, was waiting at a railway crossing before the Vyasnagar railway station in Varanasi district, for the gate to open when he saw the woman and a boy falling off the train a few steps away. He rushed to help and with the assistance of a few others drove them to a nearby hospital."They were bleeding. Their injuries looked grave. Saving their lives was the first thing I was concerned about," Mr Singh told ANI.The hospital authorities informed the police who have taken the woman and her son to a hospital in Mughalsarai for further treatment.A case has been registered against unknown person and investigations have begun, police said. "She is critical and not in a position to speak much. We have initiated a probe based on the initial information given by her," an officer said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter