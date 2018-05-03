UP Woman, Son Robbed, Thrown Off Running Train; Passerby Saves Their Lives

Janardhan Singh, a contractor, was waiting at a railway crossing before the Vyasnagar railway station in Varanasi district, for the gate to open when he saw the woman and a boy falling off the train a few steps away. He rushed to help and with the assistance of a few others drove them to a nearby hospital.
"They were bleeding. Their injuries looked grave. Saving their lives was the first thing I was concerned about," Mr Singh told ANI.
The hospital authorities informed the police who have taken the woman and her son to a hospital in Mughalsarai for further treatment.
A case has been registered against unknown person and investigations have begun, police said.
Comments"She is critical and not in a position to speak much. We have initiated a probe based on the initial information given by her," an officer said.
(With inputs from ANI)