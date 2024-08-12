UP Woman Dies By Suicide. Cops Probe Dowry Harassment, Insta Reel Angles

Locals claimed the woman was fond of making and posting reels on Instagram

A married woman allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws' place in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh after allegedly being constantly harassed for dowry. The police have lodged an FIR of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws, based on the complaint received from the victim's family.

Neighbours, however, claimed that the woman and her husband had constant fights as the latter was upset over the victim's habit of making and posting reels on Instagram.

The incident happened in Pilkhana, around 325 km from state capital Lucknow under the Akarabad police station area of the district.

Muskan and Chand married in 2018, locals said, adding that Muskan was fond of making and posting reels on Instagram. However, Chand used to forbid her from doing so.

According to the FIR, Chand and his family members used to harass Muskan for dowry and threatened to kick her out of the house. The woman had called her parents home but when they reached there, she was found dead.

"We received information that a married woman had died by suicide. A case has been registered on the complaint received from victim's family,"police officer Sanjana Singh told NDTV.

Police said the body was sent for postmortem examination and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from Adnan Khan)