UP Woman Calls Off Wedding After Groom, Guests Fight Over Air Cooler

The woman called off the wedding over how the groom's family behaved, cops said (Representational)

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was called off, and four people, including the groom, were arrested after an argument broke out over who would sit in front of a desert cooler, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

According to the police, an argument broke out among the wedding guests over the seating arrangement in front of a desert cooler during the ceremony.

Questioning the behaviour of the groom's relatives, the bride refused to marry him, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Jaiswal said.

A case was registered under Section 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Mr Jaiswal said.

The groom, Hukum Chand Jaiswal, his relative Pankaj, the bride's father, Nand Ji Gupta, and her brother Rajesh Gupta were arrested in the case.

