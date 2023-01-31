UP Woman Arrested For Faking Marriage Contract To Break Nephew's Wedding

Police have arrested the woman and three of her children. (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman allegedly got a fake marriage contract made to break her nephew's wedding so as to marry him, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons have been arrested in the matter. Shabana, a widow, was in love with her nephew Asif (42). She had been putting pressure on him to marry her which he has been rejecting, saying that he cannot marry his aunt, Additional Superintendent of Police City Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

When Asif's marriage was fixed somewhere else Shabana got a fake 'Nikahnama' made and sent it to his would-be in-laws, following which the wedding was called off.

Asif's advocate Upma Bhatnagar said his wedding was fixed for December 28, 2022, invitation cards for which had also been sent out.

The lawyer alleged that Shabana wanted to marry Asif for his property. The woman has four children who are almost Asif's age.

Police have registered a case against Shabana, her sons Danish, Asrab and daughter Ruhi and an investigation into the matter is on, the ASP added.

