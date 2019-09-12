'Fate Like Unnao Girl': UP Woman Alleges Threat From Jailed MP Of Mayawati's Party

In May, Atul Rai was elected as an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi constituency (File)

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that a Bahujan Samaj Party leader, who she has accused of rape, is threatening her from prison. She has alleged that the leader's aides have threatened her that she will meet the fate of the Unnao rape survivor, who is in a hospital since July after a car crash.

The woman, a former student of a Varanasi college, had accused BSP leader Atul Rai of raping her in May. The leader surrendered in June, days after he was elected as an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi constituency.

"Respected Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and UP Chief Minister, please get this survivor justice. I, my family and my witnesses have been tortured by 'criminal' Atul Rai. For more than a month after I lodged a complaint against him, I was threatened. And when I remained firm on my complaint, false cases against my witnesses have been registered," the girl said in a social media video.

"Every information regarding us is getting leaked. My phone is being tapped. When we went to the Allahabad High Court, everybody knew that we are in the city. And their people had followed us. I don't know what is going on in this country," she added.

"Now I have come to know from Atul Rai's people that they are trying to reach a High Court judge and he will be released soon. They are saying 'after he is released, your fate would be worse than the Unnao survivor's'," she said in the video.

The Unnao survivor-- who had accused UP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape -- was travelling from her hometown Unnao to Raebareli when her car was hit by a speeding truck with its number plate blackened. The girl and her lawyer were critically injured in the incident, while her aunt died.

Sengar has been in jail since April last year. After the road accident, the rape survivor's family named Sengar in their First Information Report.

Additional Superintendent of Ballia Police, Sanjay Yadav said the police have taken note of the video and are investigating.

"The security of the victim is the responsibility of the police, for which the concerned police station has been directed to make necessary arrangements and a police team has been deployed for it," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Last month, a law student in Uttar Pradesh alleged that she was filmed, blackmailed and raped repeatedly by Chinmayanand, a senior BJP leader and former union minister.

With inputs from PTI

